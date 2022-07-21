BOURBONNAIS — Salvador Daniel Salazar was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police Sunday and charged with armed violence, possession of ecstasy, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, firearm without valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
A Kankakee County judge set Salazar’s bail at $750,000 during his bond hearing Wednesday.
According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau, deputies responded to Tri-Star Estates, 43 5000N Road, Bourbonnais, at 2:26 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance, Goudreau said.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim, a woman, outside the residence, according to Goudreau.
The victim said Salazar was still inside with their children. The children were removed from the house, Goudreau said.
The victim said Salazar had guns and ammunition in the residence, the assistant state’s attorney said. The victim allowed deputies to search inside the residence, Goudreau said.
They recovered and confiscated two handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and a large amount of ammunition, Goudreau said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.