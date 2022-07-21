Courts

BOURBONNAIS — Salvador Daniel Salazar was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police Sunday and charged with armed violence, possession of ecstasy, domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, firearm without valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.

A Kankakee County judge set Salazar’s bail at $750,000 during his bond hearing Wednesday.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau, deputies responded to Tri-Star Estates, 43 5000N Road, Bourbonnais, at 2:26 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance, Goudreau said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

