JOLIET — The attorney for Jeremy Boshears asked for a mistrial during Wednesday’s testimony in a Will County courtroom, according to media reports.
The 36-year-old Coal City man is accused of shooting Kaitlyn Kearns, 24, of Mokena, in the head at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club’s clubhouse in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2017. Boshears was a member of the club.
The clubhouse is near Woody’s Bar in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, in Joliet. Kearns worked as a bartender at Woody’s.
Boshears is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide. His attorney, Chuck Bretz, said Kearns shot herself.
Bretz asked Judge Dave Carlson to declare a mistrial when prosecutors played a portion of Boshears’ interview in which he mentions his uncle’s suicide.
Bretz had filed a motion to exclude any reference of Boshears’ uncle’s suicide during the trial, according to media reports.
Carlson did not rule on Bretz’s motion, saying he wanted to further review the matter. The trial is expected to last for two weeks.
Tuesday testimony
A Will County sheriff’s detective testified that he found a bullet hole covered by a smoke detector during his search of the clubhouse.
The bullet hole was discovered because the area around it had been cleaned, making it stand out from the surrounding tar and nicotine stains, according to court documents. The detective also said it looked odd because it was a brand new smoke detector, according to media reports.
The detective said they were able to recover a bullet from the ceiling. The detective was not asked if the bullet recovered was from the gun prosecutors believed to belong to Boshears.
Monday testimony
Investigators say Boshears drove Kearns’ vehicle with her body inside and left both in a pole barn in Aroma Township in Kankakee County.
Kearns’ vehicle and body were found by investigators in the building on Nov. 16, 2017. She had been shot once in the head.
On Monday, the husband-and-wife owners of the Aroma Township property testified in court, according to media reports.
The husband said he had been a member of the Joliet Outlaws for 21 years, media reports said. His wife testified that Boshears came to the house and asked if they could help him push the vehicle into a pole barn since it had broken down.
The husband testified he drove Boshears back to his home in Coal City.
Both testified that they were unaware there was a body inside the vehicle. Investigators say they later found Kearns’ body in the vehicle wrapped in a pool table covering.
In other testimony, a “probationary” member of the Outlaws said he was at the Outlaws clubhouse with Boshears after Woody’s Bar closed at midnight on Nov. 13. Kearns later joined them, he said, adding that he left the pair after he and Boshears got into an argument.
Later, the man said Boshears called him and asked him to come back to the clubhouse “because something had happened.”
Bretz asked if the man knew he had helped conceal a homicide. He replied, “Yes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.