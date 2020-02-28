KANKAKEE — The man accused of operating a snowmobile under the influence of drugs that resulted in the death of his girlfriend testified in his own defense on Thursday in a Kankakee County Courtroom.
Brian J. Johnson, 42, Manteno, was charged as a result of the December 2016 snowmobile accident that claimed the life of Kristin Agrue, 24. He also is facing a second charge of misdemeanor operating a snowmobile while under the influence of drugs.
Agrue was riding as a passenger on Johnson’s snowmobile on Dec. 18, 2016, when it jumped a culvert along 11000N Road near 2600E Road in Manteno Township. Agrue was tossed from the snowmobile and was struck by Louis A. Morez, of Manteno, who was riding behind them.
In March 2019, Morez was found guilty of four charges of operating a snowmobile while under the influence resulting in a death. His bench trial was before Judge Thomas Cunnington, who also is presiding over Johnson’s trial. Morez is currently serving 10 years in prison.
Police say both Morez and Johnson were under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the fatal crash.
During Johnson’s testimony, he was waiting for a friend so they could ride snowmobiles. That is when Morez stopped by. Johnson testified he was not friends with Morez and really didn’t know much about him.
Johnson’s attorney, Tony Brasel, asked him why Morez stopped over.
“I am unsure what Louie was doing. I’m not sure Louie knew what he was doing,” Johnson said.
Earlier in the week, Morez testified he went to Johnson’s house to buy cocaine. Brasel asked Johnson if there was any discussion of cocaine.
“Absolutely not,” Johnson said.
A urine sample taken at the hospital after the accident found Johnson had cocaine in his system. He testified he had used cocaine two days prior to the accident.
On cross examination, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked Johnson if Morez came there to “obtain cocaine.”
“No.”
Rowe asked Johnson if he had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident. When Johnson answered affirmatively, Rowe said, “As a result of that, [Kristin] is dead today."
Johnson answered questions regarding the details of what happened the day of the accident.
Johnson and Agrue were snowmobiling with another couple and Morez when they stopped at a bar 3 miles north of Manteno. They decided to return to Manteno because Johnson’s daughter had forgotten her keys and was coming home soon. He also planned to take Agrue home. Johnson testified the other couple was heading to another bar and he was not sure why Morez followed him. Johnson said he was going about 20 to 25 mph when he hit a dip that tossed Agrue from the snowmobile. He said he turned around and saw Agrue sitting up when Morez’s snowmobile hit her, knocking off her helmet.
Morez went for help while Johnson tended to Agrue. He then put her on the snowmobile and drove back to his house awaiting paramedics and police.
A Kankakee County jury begins deliberating Friday morning.
