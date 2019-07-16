PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Patrick O'Connor, of Kankakee, died as a result of injuries he sustained when a utility terrain vehicle he was a passenger on rolled over in Pembroke Township on Sunday.
The 67-year-old O'Connor was pronounced dead at 8:17 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center emergency room, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.
The preliminary autopsy report showed O'Connor died of massive injuries from a motor vehicle mishap. Gessner said a final cause of death is pending toxicology results.
The driver of the UTV, Boris A. Ruel, of Bradley, was cited by Kankakee County Sheriff's police for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed, operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper traffic lane usage and transporting or carrying alcohol or liquor.
Kankakee County online court records show Ruel has a Aug. 16 court date.
According to Gessner, Ruel lost control of the UTV on South 15452E Road near East 6000S Road. The 65-year-old Ruel was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
