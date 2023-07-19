Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his December 2022 opening arguments in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court deemed a portion of the bill constitutional.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey didn’t mince words after learning the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday a portion of the SAFE-T Act was constitutional.
The court voted 5-2 to reverse Kankakee County Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington’s ruling last December, which found the Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional.
The act is part of the SAFE-T Act, a measure that reformed the state’s criminal justice system. The Pretrial Fairness Act focused on ending cash bail.
The act will take effect Sept. 18.
“While extremely disappointed but not surprised that the opinion was down party lines, rest assured that the sheriff’s office will continue to work hard to keep our community safe,” Downey said in a statement.
In September 2022, Downey and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, sued Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Theis consolidated Kankakee’s lawsuit with 63 others that were filed by other state’s attorneys in Illinois.
“This opinion will embolden criminals even more, which is what our governor seems to want,” Downey said.
Five of the justices are Democrats and two are Republicans.
“While this ruling is disappointing and the Act terribly detrimental to public safety, we must abide by the decision and will continue to do our best to serve the people of Kankakee County,” Rowe said in a statement.
“Despite the defeat, I could not be more proud of all who fought the good fight. The people of Illinois deserve better than bail reform that is passed under cover of darkness at 4 a.m., when all the state was sleeping.
“They deserve to have a voice in any constitutional amendments through the power of their vote; and they deserve to be governed by a government of, for and by the people — not by legislative or gubernatorial fiat. That was the essence of our lawsuit, and we stand for those principles still today.”
During the Dec. 28, 2022, hearing at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Rowe argued the SAFE-T Act bill was passed during a lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly. Legislators had only an hour to read the 765-page bill before voting.
The legislative action denied the state’s residents a chance to comment and provide input, Rowe said.
“It [SAFE-T Act] amended the State Constitution and eroded the constitutional protections of the Victim Rights Act, all while disenfranchising the people of their Constitutional right to vote on such reforms,” Rowe said during the December hearing.
Assistant House Republican Leader Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee) made mention of the early-morning vote.
“Less than two hours before we began an entirely new General Assembly, Illinois democrats rammed through one of the worst criminal justice reform packages that was promptly signed into law by the governor,” Haas said in a statement.
“Even democratic state’s attorneys sued because of mounting public safety concerns introduced because of this act.
“Yet today, the Illinois Supreme Court has declared this constitutional, despite the facts that Illinois has one of the highest murder rates in the country, costs have risen for taxpayers and our police forces are demoralized. This is a deeply upsetting day for our state and communities.”