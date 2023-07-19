YIR: SAFE-T Act hearings (copy) (copy)

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his December 2022 opening arguments in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. On Tuesday, the Illinois Supreme Court deemed a portion of the bill constitutional. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey didn’t mince words after learning the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday a portion of the SAFE-T Act was constitutional.

The court voted 5-2 to reverse Kankakee County Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington’s ruling last December, which found the Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional.

