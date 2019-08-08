WATSEKA — Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum identified 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn as the victim in Monday’s murder in Sheldon.
Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, has been charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of strangling Adara in his home. If convicted, Jensen faces up to 60 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Judge James B. Kinzer set bond at $1 million for the 49-year-old Jensen. He was scheduled to be back in court today.
According to a report, Jensen was outside his house at 315 W. Main St., when officers arrived.
Jensen said: “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her.”
A preliminary cause of death has been ruled strangulation. A final cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results.
Sheriff Derek Hagen said the victim visited a garage sale at the home twice during the weekend. She went back Monday. Officials are not saying if she went back in regard to items she might have been interested in purchasing.
Deputies were dispatched to Jensen’s home at 4:13 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. A person called 911 after hearing yelling or screaming from inside the house.
Adara was a student at Milford High School.
Visitation for Adara will be on Monday, Aug. 12, from 10-11 a.m. at the Gerts Funeral Home in Goodland, Ind., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
