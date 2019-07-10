KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a burglary from a vehicle in the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue where bottles of cologne were the only items taken sometime between 11 p.m. on Monday and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to a report, the victim said someone damaged the trim and rubber seal around the driver side door of his vehicle and gained entry. The trim and seal was left in the vehicle.
The air was let out of the driver side tire.
The victim said items from the trunk were placed inside the vehicle and the items that had been inside the vehicle were now in the trunk.
