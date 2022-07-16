BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said his department followed policy in the handling of the domestic disturbance that occurred earlier in the week.
Police were called to the home of Larry Jr. and Ruth Menz at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Based on previous calls to the house for domestic issues, talking with family members and following the policy, it was determined to de-escalate the volatile situation, Phelps said.
After a 911 call was received about a report of a verbal dispute, KANCOMM dispatched a Bourbonnais officer to the couple’s Cherokee Drive home.
The officer talked with Larry Menz Jr., who was standing outside the residence, according to police.
He indicated there was no issue before going inside the garage and closing the door, police said.
The officer then proceeded to the front door, peered into the side window, and witnessed Menz Jr. locking the door, according to a news release. After knocking, the officer advised KANCOMM of the homeowner’s refusal to speak to law enforcement; however, the officer did not see or hear anything coming from inside the residence, according to police.
A second officer arrived on the scene and informed the responding officer of the previous domestic disturbance call history between the couple dating back to about 2008, police said.
An attempt to reach Menz Jr.’s father, Larry Menz Sr., was successful, and he advised he would contact his son for compliance with authorities, police said.
After the response from Menz Jr.’s father and based upon the officers’ accounts, police determined to deescalate the situation but maintain a presence in the area.
“The big emphasis, which includes part of state-required training, is that in any type of volatile situation the best course of action is to deescalate and revisit it,” Phelps said.
“Defuse it on its own, rather than pushing someone to limit or over the top. It is part of the mandated training.”
Phelps said this was discussed with Larry Menz Sr., who they have dealt with in previous calls. He agreed it was the best course to de-escalate, according to Phelps.
“We could revisit it after the emotions relaxed more and other things had subsided. We could revisit a situation with cooler heads, cooler minds,” Phelps said.
Based on the department’s policy, which includes nationwide accredited policies, it was best to pull it out and let things cool down.
“People can ‘Monday quarterback,’ but they should not since they don’t know all the facts, all the history and all the risk to not only the residents in the house, but to everybody responding. It’s all part of a bigger equation and you can’t just take part of that equation and base a summary judgment. It is the totality of the circumstances that led me to make that decision.”
As of June 30, nationwide 178 officers had been shot, 57 ambushed in domestic situations and 12 were killed, Phelps said.
“That shows how dangerous a domestic situation is for an officer,” he said.
The couple was aware of the services available to them through the court system as part of the whole domestic violence program. Those opportunities were also not seized, Phelps said.
“We can only do our part. We can’t make unwilling people change their behaviors if they don’t want to change,” Phelps said.
“If I made a decision to go into the house, one or more officers could be shot. He could have been shot. We would still be sitting here with mud on our face because we broke into a house, violated a person’s rights and killed a resident.
“It’s a no-win. Damned if you do; damned if you don’t.”
