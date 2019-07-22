KANKAKEE — Latrell Franklin, 20, of Chicago, was found guilty of armed violence and unlawful possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver by a Kankakee County jury on July 18.
According to State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, the 20-year-old Franklin is facing 15 to 30 years in prison. Franklin’s next court date is Sept. 30.
Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Franklin on Sept. 29, 2018.
Agents executed a search warrant at 531 S. Dearborn Ave. They recovered 139.1 grams of cannabis, 11.3 grams of ecstasy and two handguns.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Clyde Guilamo and summer law intern Brooke Benoit.
