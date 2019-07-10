By Daily Journal staff report
WILMINGTON — Wilmington police arrested Larry D. Thomas, of Chicago, for unlawful use of a loaded weapon on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Thomas was found in a vehicle parked in a business in the 800 block of East Baltimore Street that had been closed for several hours.
An officer became suspicious when Thomas started telling different versions of stories as to why he was parked in the lot.
Davis said he was going to leave the vehicle in the lot until the morning but needed to get a few items first.
The officer found a loaded semiautomatic pistol in the vehicle with several rounds of ammunition and another weapon that was later identified as a BB gun.
Davis told officers later they were lucky that he hadn’t gotten to the loaded weapon first, because he intended to kill them both.
A Will County judge set Thomas’ bond at $10,000.
