WATSEKA — A fight outside a Watseka funeral home Thursday led to the fatal stabbing of Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, of Watseka.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex O’Brien said Andre J. Maiden, 23, Hoopeston, came out of Baier Funeral Home on East Oak Street at 4:14 p.m. after attending visitation services. That’s when Maiden and Nelson got into a fight, with Maiden pulling out a knife and stabbing Nelson three times, O’Brien said. One of the wounds was to Nelson’s neck.
Nelson was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he died later Thursday. Maiden was treated for a wound to his left wrist area.
During his bond hearing in Iroquois County court on Friday, Maiden was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.
Judge James B. Kinzer set Maiden’s bond at $150,000. Maiden’s next court appearance is Dec. 10.
If convicted, Maiden could face five to 10 years in prison on each charge.
Maiden was out on bond for a misdemeanor aggravated battery with a knife charge also in Iroquois County.
Thursday’s death marks the second slaying in Iroquois County on record this year.
Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, is charged in the strangulation death of Adara J. Bunn. The 17-year-old was killed in his Sheldon home Aug. 5. Jensen’s case still is pending.
Bunn’s death was the first homicide in the county since 2016.
Milford Family Restaurant owner Jesus “Jesse” Cintora was shot and killed by Randy E. White during a botched burglary attempt in November 2016.
White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed violence. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
The last murder in Watseka occurred in April 2009 when Jeffrey D. Hite shot and killed Roger L. McVay outside of McSki’s Place following an argument between the two. Hite pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
