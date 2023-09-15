Courts

BRADLEY — Bradley police arrested two men this week for stealing catalytic converters from three RVs at a Bradley vehicle dealership.

Rickey Jensen Jr., 29, and Steve Truschka, 31, both of Bradley, were arrested for three counts of unlawful possession of essential vehicle parts, which is a Class 2 felony.

With the no-bail law going into effect Monday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office did not object to both men being released on recognizance bonds during the suspects' bond hearings Thursday. 

