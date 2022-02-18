KANKAKEE — One of two passengers in a vehicle suffered a non-life-threatening injury Thursday after being shot at by someone in another vehicle on the east side of Kankakee.
Kankakee police said they were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. to a report of shots fired with a gunshot victim on Waldron Road.
Officers located an unoccupied car still running in a ditch on Waldron Road at Kankakee County Road 1500 South, police said. The two occupants of the vehicle were located at a nearby residence.
The occupants said another vehicle pulled up beside their vehicle and began shooting. They said the vehicle chased them on Waldron Road and shot at them again.
Both occupants said they did not know why someone would shoot at their vehicle, police said.
Additional phone calls were received by dispatch that shots were fired near Country Club Drive and East Eagle Street. Officers located shell casings, according to police.
