KANKAKEE — A Bourbonnais man was arrested by Bourbonnais Police for burglaries to six unlocked vehicles parked outside Wednesday.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set 24-year-old Michael R. Whitehead’s bond at $15,000 during a custody hearing Thursday.
Five of the six thefts occurred to vehicles in four different Bourbonnais locations, according to an information sheet filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney office. The sixth theft occurred in Kankakee.
Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson told the Daily Journal there were nine burglaries either reported or found by officers.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy, items taken included cash, a wallet, credit cards and a leather jacket.
Reedy said officers found Whitehead walking to a vehicle with bags of items he is accused of taking.
Erickson asked Reedy what time the burglaries occurred. Reedy said early Wednesday morning.
“This doesn’t make what [Whitehead] is alleged to have done anything less because the vehicles were unlocked,” Erickson said. “It’s astounding those vehicles were unlocked at that time of night.”
Thefts to unlocked vehicles occur weekly, according to law enforcement officials.
Back in April, Bourbonnais officers arrested a man who took a total of $470 in cash from 10 unlocked vehicles.
Police advise people there is something they can do nightly, the “9 p.m. routine.”
This is an initiative by law agencies throughout the U.S. reminding people to check at 9 p.m. daily that vehicles, garages and houses are locked. Agencies post reminders each night on social media platforms.
When a reporter said to Anderson people should practice the routine, Anderson replied, “not just practice it ... do it every night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!