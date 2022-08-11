Courts 2.jpg

PONTIAC — An attorney for Clifford Brewer told jurors during opening statements in Brewer’s triple-homicide trial that his wife, Shirley, was the one who shot and killed the couple’s son and a neighbor before turning the gun and shooting herself on Dec. 25, 2019.

Brewer is charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

The victims were Shirley Brewer, 48, the couple’s son, Christian Brewer 27, and a neighbor, Norman Walker, 51.

