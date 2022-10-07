PONTIAC — Clifford Brewer, of Cullom, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the murders of his wife, son and a neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.

The 55-year-old Brewer learned his fate Wednesday in Livingston County court, The Pantagraph reported.

He was found guilty by a jury during his trial in August.

