...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...DuPage, Northern Cook and Southern Cook Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...winds up to 25 kt and significant waves up to 8 Harbor
IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
PONTIAC — Clifford Brewer, of Cullom, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the murders of his wife, son and a neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.
The 55-year-old Brewer learned his fate Wednesday in Livingston County court, The Pantagraph reported.
He was found guilty by a jury during his trial in August.
The 55-year-old Brewer was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48; his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Dec. 25, 2019, in Cullom, which is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.
All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.
Brewer initially called 911 the night of the incident and told police he woke up and found all three people dead, according to court documents.
Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said in the trial when officers arrived, they found the Brewers’ washing machine was running, set to sanitize on extra high heat.
During the trial, Brewer’s attorneys claimed his wife, Shirley, shot and killed the couple’s son and a neighbor before Brewer found her with a gun. Brewer then struggled to get the gun away from Shirley Brewer, but it went off, hitting her and killing her, the attorneys said in their defense.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
