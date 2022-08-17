Courts 2.jpg

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury on Tuesday found Clifford Brewer guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, son and neighbor in 2019.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before reaching the verdict Tuesday afternoon, The Pantagraph reported. 

The 55-year-old Brewer was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, Shirley A. Brewer, 48; his son, Christian A. Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Dec. 25, 2019, in Cullom, which is located 34 miles southwest of Kankakee.

