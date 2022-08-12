Clifford Brewer pic

Clifford Brewer

PONTIAC — Clifford Brewer talked to his daughter about the events that occurred on Dec. 24-25, 2019, during a videotaped conversation they had at the Livingston County jail a week after he was arrested on charges of killing his wife, son and a neighbor.

The video was played during Thursday’s testimony of Brewer’s trial, according to media reports. All inmates' visits to the jail are recorded.

Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths his wife, Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor, Norman Walker.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

