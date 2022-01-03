Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from court Tuesday.
KANKAKEE — The man charged with shooting two Bradley police officers last week waived his right to fight his extradition to Illinois Tuesday morning, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
Darius D. Sullivan, 25, Bourbonnais, was back in court today in Wabash, Ind., facing extradition to Kankakee County, where he’s facing charges on a no bond warrant for six counts of murder, two for attempted murder and one count for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
It comes a day after Sullivan told a Wabash County, Ind., judge he would fight extradition to Kankakee County from Wabash County. Sullivan will now be tried in Kankakee County.
Police say Sullivan shot the officers Wednesday night at Comfort Inn in Bradley.
One of those officers, Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, later died. Officer Tyler Bailey is hospitalized at a Chicago area hospital.
An extradition order requires the surrender of a defendant to another governmental authority in order for the defendant to be tried in that jurisdiction. The defendant can fight the extradition.
Sullivan was arrested Friday in a home in North Manchester, Ind., after a day-long manhunt.
Indiana State Police, along with members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Force and officers from other Indiana agencies, served a search warrant that led to Sullivan’s arrest.
