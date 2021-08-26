The Daily Journal is currently at the scene and this report will be updated as information becomes available.
10:53 a.m.: We just received a briefing from authorities at the scene and will have more complete information available shortly.
We spoke earlier with a person working on the roof of a nearby building at the time of the shooting. He told us that he saw a person with an “AK-47-type gun” confront another person with a gun that appeared to be a pistol in the roadway of the 100 block of South Harrison Avenue. He then proceeded to shoot the person multiple times.
He said the person threw his hands up when police arrived and was taken into custody, the man said.
10:45 a.m.: Bishop Mac and Kankakee Schools are on lockdown.
10:38 a.m.: Out of caution, the County Administration Building is currently closed to the public. The courthouse has been closed since the incident.
10:25 a.m.: We have confirmed a second victim.
There were several people in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred outside the courthouse. One witness says she took pictures of a person with a "long-barrel-style gun."
10:13 a.m.: There is at least one confirmed fatality, possibly more. Coroner's office has been called to the scene.
At 9:56 a.m., Kankakee police are currently responding to the Kankakee County Courthouse on reports of an active shooter, according to scanner traffic.
Roads leading to the courthouse are now being blocked off.
