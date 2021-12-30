BRADLEY — Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner has confirmed that an officer has died. The name of the officer is not known.
Shortly after midnight, a Bradley village official confirmed to the Journal that two Bradley police officers had been shot just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Comfort Inn on Illinois 50 in Bradley. The official declined to release further information. A SWAT team left the scene after 2:30 a.m. and some emergency responders remained on scene as of 3:15 a.m.
The area hasn’t seen an officer shot in the line of duty since the death of Anthony Samfay in 1996. A Kankakee police officer, Samfay was shot and killed on Oct. 17, 1996, during a routine traffic stop. He was 26 years old and had been on the job for just two years.
This report will be updated.
