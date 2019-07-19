WILMINGTON — Wilmington police arrested Kristen Carrier, of Braidwood, after she made a false 911 call on Thursday.
According to a release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jackson and Water streets for a report of a fight involving a knife at approximately 12:45 a.m.
Officers spoke to people in the area who said there was no fight but there was a woman upset that she had been asked to leave a local bar.
The officers located a woman fitting the description, Carrier.
The 31-year-old Carrier changed her story several times when questioned by officers.
One of the stories was that she had witnessed the abduction of a young man there on the street, first by someone in a pickup truck, but then changed to a large group of men on motorcycles.
None of the other people that had been in the area, including Will County Sheriff’s deputies, saw any group of motorcyclists.
As other details given by Carrier continued to change, Carrier was arrested.
Carrier is currently being held in the Will County jail awaiting a bond hearing.
