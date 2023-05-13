Police reports

BRAIDWOOD — A registered sex offender was arrested May 5 after he was recognized on a Reed-Custer school bus with students onboard, according to police and district officials.

According to a story published online by Joliet Patch, Jason Escalante, of Braidwood, was arrested by Braidwood police. He is a registered sex offender in Illinois.

Escalante was on the bus as he was attempting to serve as a field trip chaperone.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

