KANKAKEE — Cierra Norris, the attorney for Xandria Harris, said she would be filing a motion to push back the date of her client's trial Thursday.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

Norris and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe met with Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott Thursday to update her on where preparations stand.

