...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt, significant waves up to 9 ft, and
occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan is asking a Kankakee County judge to suppress the statement he made to investigators after he was arrested on charges of shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey.
Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic made the motion Tuesday during Sullivan’s latest court appearance.
The 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, gave permission for Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to view the lengthy video.
Pentuic said the first eight minutes of the statement is key to the motion.
Bradshaw-Elliott set Nov. 9 as the day of the hearing on the motion. She will watch the video before the day of the hearing.
The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.
The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.
Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury Jan. 21. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
