Darius Sullivan
Courtesy of Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

KANKAKEE — Darius Sullivan is asking a Kankakee County judge to suppress the statement he made to investigators after he was arrested on charges of shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey.

Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic made the motion Tuesday during Sullivan’s latest court appearance.

The 26-year-old Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, gave permission for Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott to view the lengthy video.

