Courts

KANKAKEE — Xandria Harris, of Bourbonnais, one of two people charged with shooting and killing Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, had her latest court date Thursday.

The 26-year-old Harris appeared via closed circuit television from jail.

Harris is represented by Chicago attorney Cierra Norris.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you