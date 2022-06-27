BRADLEY — Bradley police arrested a Kankakee man Friday they said was involved in a drive-by shooting at the Northfield Square mall on June 17.
Jaime T. Varelas, 24, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm (occupied building), possession of a firearm by a gang member and possession of a firearm by a felon, Bradley police said in a news release.
Varelas was also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm from a previous Bradley police case that occurred in January from a “shots fired” call, according to police.
Bradley police believed the Northfield Square mall shooting was an act of retaliation by a rival gang. At least seven shots were fired in the mall parking lot area facing Illinois Route 50, police said.
Seven shell casings were recovered. Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said the shots appeared to have come from some type of handgun. Two parked cars were damaged, and one bullet went through a window near the mall’s main entrance.
The investigation and arrest of Varelas was a corroborated effort by the Bradley Police investigation unit, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, U.S Marshals and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
