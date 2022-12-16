...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt becoming west Saturday.
Significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BRADLEY — Isaiah E. Drew, 18, and a 14-year-old male juvenile, both of Kankakee, were arrested by Bradley police Tuesday and charged with carjacking a vehicle on Dec. 4.
The charges for each include aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon found in a vehicle and loaded and aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, according to a Bradley police report.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Drew’s bond at $100,000 during Drew’s bond hearing Thursday.
According to the Bradley police report, police responded at 3:39 a.m. Dec. 4 to White Castle in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 50 in reference to a small accident that occurred in the drive-thru line.
Upon arrival, they learned the victim’s vehicle was stolen by two male suspects. He explained he had accidentally backed into a vehicle that was behind him in the drive-thru line, according to the Bradley police report.
Drew, the juvenile and the juvenile’s mother were in the vehicle the victim backed into, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe at Thursday’s bond hearing.
The victim got out of his vehicle to apologize and exchange insurance information, Rowe said.
Drew and the juvenile exited their vehicle and began threatening the victim by implying they had a firearm, stealing the victim’s phone and then his vehicle, Rowe said. They fled on Route 50, Rowe said.
Officers located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine inside the offenders’ vehicle that remained on scene, according to the Bradley police report.
The victim’s vehicle was recovered Dec. 5 in Kankakee unoccupied, the Bradley report said.
Bradley police and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force investigated the case and were able to identify Drew and the juvenile, the Bradley police report said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.