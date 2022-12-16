Cops & Courts

BRADLEY — Isaiah E. Drew, 18, and a 14-year-old male juvenile, both of Kankakee, were arrested by Bradley police Tuesday and charged with carjacking a vehicle on Dec. 4.

The charges for each include aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon found in a vehicle and loaded and aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, according to a Bradley police report.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Drew’s bond at $100,000 during Drew’s bond hearing Thursday.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

