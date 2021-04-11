Northfield Square Mall
Buy Now
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a shooting Sunday that occurred outside Northfield Square Mall. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, which police don't believe to be life-threatening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the southwest entrance of the mall in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a third party. 

According to the Northfield Square Mall website, the mall is open until 6 p.m. Sundays.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.