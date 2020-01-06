BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating two reports of burglary from vehicles that occurred last week.
Bradley Chief Don Barber said both vehicles were unlocked and within a block of one another.
A person posted on the app Neighbors by Ring on Jan. 3 that their unlocked van was rummaged through but nothing was taken. It was parked on North Douglas Avenue, which is located west of Illinois Route 50 and south of East North Street.
Police remind residents to double check their vehicles are locked at night. Police said residents should also report any suspicious activity or persons in their neighborhood by calling 815-933-3315.— Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!