BRADLEY — Marty W. Patnaude, 42, of Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police and charged with felon in possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm following a shooting on Friday.
According to information from Bradley police, officers were dispatched at 4:25 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Franklin Street and Quincy Avenue in reference to shots fired.
Patnaude, who was identified by a witness as the shooter, was last seen heading east on Franklin in a red van.
Officers located the van behind a house in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue and said they say Patnaude walk away from the van. He ignored police orders to stop and entered a house, according to police.
Patnaude came out of the house a short time later and surrendered, police said.
Prior to members of the Kankakee County Area Emergency Response Team serving a search warrant, several subjects exited the house.
Police said weapons were recovered from the house.
Nine 9mm shell casings were recovered from the area of Franklin Street and Quincy Avenue, according to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney.
The incident remains under investigation along with what led to the initial shooting, police said.
A Kankakee County Circuit judge set Patnaude’s bond at $100,000.
