Cops & Courts

BRADLEY — Thomas J. Wood III, of Manteno, was arrested by Bradley police at a carnival in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall Friday night.

Bradley police said officers were dispatched because the 31-year-old Wood was threatening carnival security and wielding a knife. 

Upon the officers' arrival, a foot chase ensued onto Illinois Route 50 where Wood ran into a vehicle, police said.

