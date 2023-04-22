BRADLEY — Thomas J. Wood III, of Manteno, was arrested by Bradley police at a carnival in the parking lot of Northfield Square mall Friday night.
Bradley police said officers were dispatched because the 31-year-old Wood was threatening carnival security and wielding a knife.
Upon the officers' arrival, a foot chase ensued onto Illinois Route 50 where Wood ran into a vehicle, police said.
Wood ran back toward Starbucks near the mall, where he was caught and detained by additional police officers, police said.
A Bradley officer was treated for a minor injury, police said.
Police were able to recover the knife.
According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online booking records, Bradley police preliminarily charged Wood with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He was wanted on an outstanding Chicago police warrant.
Bourbonnais police and Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies assisted Bradley in responding to the incident.
According to the Northfield Square mall website, the carnival runs through Sunday.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
