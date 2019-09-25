BRADLEY — William W. Evans, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Bradley police for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, failure to report an accident and failure to reduce speed on Sept. 21.
According to a report, the 33-year-old Evans is accused of hitting five vehicles parked on Zeisler Court.
Officers were dispatched to Zeisler Court at 3:18 a.m.
When they arrived, several residents were outside and pointed at a pickup truck parked in a front yard.
There were no occupants in the vehicle.
An officer found a man in the area of Kennedy Drive and Beckman Drive. He held a part of a key in his hand. It matched the portion that was found in the ignition of the truck.
An officer believed Evans to be alcohol impaired.
During a search of Evans’ clothes, a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance was found. it field tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.1 grams.
A judge set Evans bond at $5,000.
