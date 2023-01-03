Police reports

BRADLEY — Two Chicago men were charged by Bradley police with armed robbery after being arrested at the AT&T store in the 2000 block of Illinois Route 50 Saturday.

According to Bradley police, Quentin Evans, 27, and Comonte Sanders, 22, entered the AT&T store at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, wearing masks and gloves with one of the men brandishing a firearm toward employees.

The two men took the employees to the back room, where the pair took several electronic items out of the safe, according to Bradley police. None of the employees were hurt, police said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

