KANKAKEE — Mark A. Krumwiede, of Bradley, received 19 years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to residential burglary and attempted criminal sexual assault on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old Krumwiede was arrested in July 2018 for breaking into his neighbor’s Bradley apartment.
The victim, a woman, found Krumwiede hiding in her closet.
The victim told investigators she thought she heard someone come into her apartment. She was expecting her boyfriend, who she called earlier to come over, instead she encountered Krumwiede. He was wearing only a T-shirt and socks.
Pursuant to pleading guilty, Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott sentenced Krumwiede to 12 years on the burglary and seven years for attempted criminal sexual assault. They will be served concurrently. Under state sentencing guidelines, Krumwiede must serve 50 percent on each sentence. After his release from prison, he will be on parole three years. He must registered as a convicted sex offender.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Brenda Claudio and Erika Hamer prosecuted the case. Krumwiede was represented by Assistant Public Defender Karren Farmer.
