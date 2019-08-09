BRADLEY — Mason D. Westfall, of Bradley, was arrested by Bradley police for reckless discharge of a firearm earlier this week.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charge on Thursday. A judge set the 19-year-old Westfall’s bond at $100,000.
According to Chief Michael Johnston, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Quail Drive at about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they heard yelling from inside the home. A preliminary investigation determined Westfall had fired the gun during an argument.
There were no injuries, and there was no indication the public’s safety was at risk, Johnston said.
The case remains under investigation.
