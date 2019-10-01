BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested Jeremy R. Kingston, of Bourbonnais, for stealing two vehicles on Sept. 28.
The 39-year-old Kingston is accused of stealing a vehicle on Hanson Drive that was unlocked with the keys inside.
According to a report, he left that vehicle at a house on Emery Drive, where he stole the second vehicle. It also was left unlocked with the keys inside.
While an officer was taking a report at Emery, he was contacted by another officer that the second stolen vehicle was found on Dennison Drive.
A tow truck driver called to pick up the first stolen vehicle spotted a suspicious vehicle with its driver’s door open on Dennison.
That is where they found Kingston. He was in the vehicle when an officer arrived.
