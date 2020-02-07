BOURBONNIAS — Bourbonnais police are searching for two people they believe are involved in a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Gramercy Turn on Thursday.
No one was injured in the 12:30 p.m. incident that occurred less than a quarter-mile from the police department.
A man was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice.
Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said the man was the driver of a vehicle that struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The man fled the scene but returned. He would not cooperate with officers, Anderson said. There was at least one other person in the vehicle that police would like to interview, he added.
Anderson said gunfire came from an apartment. At least two shell casings were recovered. A bullet was found in a wall in the apartment.
The renter of the apartment was not cooperating, Anderson said.
After securing a search warrant for the apartment, police found and confiscated a gun and an undisclosed amount of drugs.
It is not clear at this time if there was return gunfire from the vehicle, he said.
