Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the incident occurred in a home.
BOURBONNAIS — William P. Heintz, 51, of Chebanse, has been arrested by Bourbonnais police and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
According to police, they were called to a home on Thursday, Aug. 6, on West Bethel Drive for a domestic disturbance involving Heintz and his ex-girlfriend at her home. The victim and Heintz began arguing, and Heintz attacked her and held her against her will, according to police. Heintz left the scene before police arrived, police say.
A judge set Heintz’s bond at $500,000.
