KANKAKEE — Richard D. Moser, of Bourbonnais, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday.
The 23-year-old Moser was found guilty by a jury last June of predatory criminal sexual assault of two juveniles in Kankakee County.
Moser was 17 years old at the time the assaults occurred in November 2013 while he was watching the two boys who were both under the age of 13.
Since he was 17 at the time of the incident, Moser was facing up to 40 years in prison under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
Assistant State’s Attorneys Brenda Claudio and Carol Costello prosecuted the case. Orland Park attorney David Sotomayor represented Moser.
Sotomayor plans to file a motion to appeal the conviction to the Illinois Appellate Court.
