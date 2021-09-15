URBANA — Timothy Lyle Dean, 38, of Bourbonnais, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison, to be followed by eight years of supervised release, for enticement of a minor.
In April, a federal jury convicted Dean of one count of enticement of a minor. Evidence presented at trial showed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified Dean when he arranged to meet an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old minor for sexual activity on the dating application Grindr.
In March 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Dean with enticement following his February arrest pursuant to a criminal complaint. U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered that Dean be detained pending trial following that arrest, and he has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Dean was arrested over Valentine’s Day weekend in 2020 as part of an FBI Springfield Division Operation conducted in Kankakee County.
Dean was one of 15 men, including 11 from Kankakee County, arrested in the sting.
The operation was conducted with the coordination and assistance of the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien-Ranck — also the Deputy Bureau Chief with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — represented the government at trial.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
