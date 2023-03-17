Cops

KANKAKEE — Kenneth L. Morris Jr., 33, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee police and Illinois State Police Wednesday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing/eluding police and resisting arrest.

At approximately 10:01 a.m., officers were notified via the FLOCK License Plate Reader system of a stolen vehicle seen in Kankakee, a black Dodge Durango. It was stolen from the northwest side of Chicago, according to Kankakee police.

The cameras read license plates and send instant alerts to officers when the cameras identify license plates that match those on lists of cars that are stolen or otherwise of interest to the police.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

