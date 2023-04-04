...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ TO 4 PM CDT
/5 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ to 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel will be hazardous for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Along with the strong non-thunderstorm
winds, strong to severe thunderstorms may produce wind gusts of
50 to 60 mph or greater Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — A 32-year-old Bourbonnais man was arrested on charges of possession of ecstasy in addition to unlawful possession of a weapon.
Corey D. Anderson, of Bourbonnais, was arrested Thursday in rural Bourbonnais by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson was charged by the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Anderson was taken into custody after a traffic stop in a mobile home park in rural Bourbonnais.
According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney during Anderson’s bond hearing Monday, officers located a firearm and 16.7 grams of ecstasy in a backpack Anderson possessed.
A Kankakee County circuit judge set Anderson’s bond at $500,000.
Anderson has pending charges for felon possession/use of a firearm with a prior conviction, delivery of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Will County, officials said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Illinois State Police, as well as other law enforcement agencies.
