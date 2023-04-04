Cops

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A 32-year-old Bourbonnais man was arrested on charges of possession of ecstasy in addition to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Corey D. Anderson, of Bourbonnais, was arrested Thursday in rural Bourbonnais by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson was charged by the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

