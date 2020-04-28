BOURBONNAIS — Brandon T. Jones, of Bourbonnais, was arrested and charged in three robberies in which the victim was set up under the guise of buying an item from the victim via the internet.
Along with the robberies, the 18-year-old is being charged with theft and forgery. A judge set his bond at $100,000.
According to Kankakee police, Jones is accused of robbing a woman of her purse and a gaming system on Feb. 27 in the 1900 block of East Pine Street. The victim had attempted to sell the item to Jones as per the internet exchange agreement.
Kankakee police were notified by Bourbonnais police that they had taken Jones into custody on April 22 in connection with two robberies.
The first robbery occurred Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive. The victim said she had agreed online to meet Jones at a predetermined location to sell him a cellphone, according to police.
At the meeting, the victim said Jones took possession of the phone, threw money at her and got in a car and left. The money turned out to be counterfeit.
The second robbery occurred April 12 in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive. A husband and wife agreed online to meet Jones there to sell him a cellphone.
Jones walked up to the vehicle and the woman said she asked to see the money, according to police reports. Jones showed her a roll of cash, then grabbed the phone and ran, police say.
Police say the victims were able to give police a description of the vehicle, which was later stopped for a traffic violation. Jones and two other men were in the car.
Two phones were found in the car and confiscated, according to police. At the time, Jones was only issued traffic citations. Upon further investigation, police say, surveillance video from the area showed Jones get in a car and drive off after the April 12 robbery.
