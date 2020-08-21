BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais man was charged in a Kankakee County court on Thursday with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and three misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault for pulling a handgun on three people in the parking lot outside the Jewel-Osco in Bourbonnais earlier this week.
Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson set Marc L. Boudreau’s bond at $250,000. Before being able to post bond though, the court requires him to undergo a mental evaluation as Boudreau told investigators that his head is "screwed up." If he passes the evaluation, he will be allowed to post bail at 10 percent but be ordered to pretrial service supervision with the county’s probation department.
Boudreau is also not to have any contact with the victims or come within 100 feet of the store.
Boudreau’s next court date is Sept. 3.
Bourbonnais police said the 60-year-old Boudreau encountered a man and two women at the store who were not wearing masks on Tuesday.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Boudreau waited outside and confronted them, asking them why they were not wearing masks inside.
Rowe said per a police report, one of the victims told Boudreau that they did not have to wear a mask.
Standing 6 feet away from the victims, Boudreau then pulled a Glock semi automatic handgun and chambered a bullet, Rowe said. Boudreau asked them “how would you like to get shot in the head?”
Boudreau has a valid FOID card and concealed carry permit.
According to Rowe, Boudreau told investigators he was upset that people are not wearing masks.
Bourbonnais officers responded to the parking lot at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday after KanComm dispatch received a call about a person threatening to shoot them.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing face masks is mandated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order.
Officers arrived and saw two vehicles leaving the parking lot. They stopped both.
The three victims were in one vehicle, while Boudreau was the driver of the second.
In 1998, Boudreau pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. He received conditional discharge (non-reporting probation).
Rowe said Boudreau failed and was resentenced to probation, which terminated in July 1999.
