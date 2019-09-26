BOURBONNAIS — The robbery of a business in the 500 block of William Latham Drive caused Bourbonnais police to lockdown nearby schools on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to Andual Jewelers at approximately 2:58 p.m.
Two black males got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, Bourbonnais Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said. There was no weapon used or implied.
Alan Shepard and Shabbona schools and Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Bourbonnais campus were locked down as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted once officers felt the nearby area was safe.
"We always want the safety of our community to be first and foremost. We understand that school lockdowns can be alarming to parents and the community. There were no direct threats to the schools," Bourbonnais police posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information can call Bourbonnais investigations unit (815-802-5330) call Crime Stoppers (815-932-7463).
Earlier call
At 2:45 p.m., officers and emergency medical personnel were called to a home on Dennison Drive for two people who had overdosed. They were revived with Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Anderson did not have further information.
