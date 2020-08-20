KANKAKEE — No charges are being filed against a person involved in a stabbing on Tuesday.
Kankakee police arrested three people following a stabbing that occurred at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Walnut Street.
An officer found two women standing outside a residence with stab wounds and another woman holding a knife, police said. Kankakee police say the woman holding the knife was taken into custody but later released pending further investigation.
After being treated and released at a local hospital, the other two women, Aleatrice E. Jefferson, 23, and Alexia L. Williams, 22, both from Kankakee, were arrested and charged with mob action, criminal trespass to a residence and battery as police say they attacked the other woman.
Police say the confrontation started when Jefferson and Williams went to the victim’s residence to pick up the personal belongings of the victim’s ex-boyfriend.
The victim said the two women burst into her residence and started battering her. She grabbed a knife to defend herself, she said.
A judge set bond at $10,000 each for Jefferson and Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!