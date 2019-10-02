Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT LATE THIS EVENING FOR LOCALES NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF I-80... .A POTENTIAL FOR A NARROW CORRIDOR OF HEAVIER RAINFALL EXISTS LATER THIS EVENING FOR LOCALES ROUGHLY NEAR AND SOUTH OF I-80. THE MAIN WINDOW FOR HEAVIER RAINFALL WILL BE BRIEF, ROUGHLY FROM MIDNIGHT TO 4 AM. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM CDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS, NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS, LIVINGSTON. IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, LA SALLE. IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, GRUNDY, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, AND WILL. * FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM CDT THURSDAY * THE POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR A LOCALIZED AREA OF HEAVIER SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO DEVELOP THROUGH THE REST OF THE EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS NEAR AND JUST SOUTH OF THE I-80 CORRIDOR. SOME OF THESE AREAS RECEIVED OVER HALF A FOOT OF RAIN LAST FRIDAY, AND SOILS CAN'T ACCEPT MUCH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD. GIVEN THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAVIER RAINFALL TO DEVELOP OVER THESE SATURATED SOILS, A FLASH FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO 5 AM TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&