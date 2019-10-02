BRADLEY — Keyomo T. Smith, of Kankakee, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery for allegedly slashing a man's neck during a confrontation at a Bradley bar Monday night.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Smith's bond at $1 million on Wednesday. His next court date is Oct. 22.
The 46-year-old Smith was arrested after surrendering to police a short time after the incident occurred in the beer garden at The Spot, 1010 W. Broadway St. about 9:30 p.m.
The male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a 3- to 4-inch cut on his neck, Prosecutor Erika Hamer said during Wednesday's hearing.
Investigators talked to the victim and witnesses and were able to identify Smith as the suspect.
Bradley officers, with the assistance of Kankakee police and Kankakee County sheriff’s police, found Smith at a home in Kankakee. He was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!