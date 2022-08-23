Courts 2.jpg

KANKAKEE — The driver of a vehicle that struck a stationary Illinois State Police squad, injuring a trooper and another person Saturday, was charged with two Class 4 felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Austin M. Gray, 24, of Chebanse, was in court Monday for his bond hearing before Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio. She set Gray’s bond at $75,000.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne, Gray agreed to take a field sobriety test following the crash. The police report said Gray showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

