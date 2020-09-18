KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $5 million in Kankakee County Court on Thursday for Dejour Turner-Owens, who is facing charges in the homicide of Marquise J. Smith, 26, Kankakee, earlier this week.
Turner-Owens, 21, of Pembroke Township, was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, according to a document filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reedy told Judge Clark Erickson that Smith was standing with a group out front of his home in the 1300 block of East Maple Street in Kankakee at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when witnesses said they saw Turner-Owens approach the group.
A witness said they heard three shots and saw the shooter run from the area.
According to court documents, Smith was shot in the head and died later at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.
Chicago defense attorney Bart Beals is representing Turner-Owens.
In arguing for a lower bond, Beals said no witnesses reported seeing Turner-Owens shoot Smith.
“This is a serious case but my client is not a flight risk,” Beals argued before Erickson agreed with the state’s recommendation of $5 million.
Turner-Owens was out on bond for a 2019 case in which he is charged with felon in possession of a weapon. It was set to go to trial on Monday. Beals is his attorney in that case as well.
Turner-Owens was taken into custody on Tuesday while Kankakee police officers were investigating a report of shots fired at about 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Wildwood Avenue.
Smith’s death is the sixth homicide in Kankakee County this year.
